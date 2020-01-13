TYKEs presents ‘A Winnie the Pooh Birthday Tail’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Theatre Young Kids Enjoy will present the opportunity for young and old to laugh this January.

“A Winnie the Pooh Birthday Tail” will be on stage at the JCC Hart Theatre in Brighton the Saturday and Sunday, January 18 and 19, and the following weekend, January 25 and 26.

TYKEs Theatre founder Freyda Schneider and actress Sammi Cohen, who plays Kanga, discussed the show Monday during News 8 at Noon.

Scheider said it’s a tale about a tail. “It’s Eeyore’s tail, which is lost on the day before Eeyore’s birthday,” she explained. “So he is even more downtrodden than usual.”

His friends try to lift his spirits with a birthday party. “Kanga is a very beloved mother kangaroo,” said Cohen. “She has her little baby Roo, of course. And she’s a bit of a chatterbox, a little bit of a busybody, which creates some conflict between her and some of the other characters that everyone knows and loves, like Rabbit and Tigger and Pooh, of course, and Piglet. So everybody who’s familiar with these stories will kind of know a lot of the dialogue, a lot of those very Poohisms.”

Cohen said bringing these iconic characters to the stage is a fun challenge. “It’s a bit of a challenge because you have the books that I know I read over and over again as a kid, and also as an adult actually. And then you have kind of the Disney-fied versions too – the TV show and the movies. And then you kind of have to be true to those and also put your own spin on it as an actor. Fortunately, there’s a lot of good source material in this particular production. There’s a lot of really fun new music. So that gives us a chance to kind of put our own twist on it.”

There’s more than laughs for the audience. “At TYKEs, we always try to have humorous, comedic stories,” said Schneider. “But what I love about it is this is a humorous story with a very poignant and sweet theme about teamwork and friendship. It’s strong and powerful and I love that you get both of those things with this show. And the nostalgia of it. I mean this is a show designed for children ages three and up, but I promise you that adults are coming to see the show, even without kids. We did a survey to find out what title our audience would most like to see, and this was the title. So the reason we are doing this show is that our audiences by a landslide selected this as the one title they’d love to see at TYKEs.”

Get your tickets to see “A Winnie the Pooh Birthday Tail” by calling the Box Office at (585) 461-2000 or online at the TYKEs Theatre website.