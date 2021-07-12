Trombone Shorty, Gov’t Mule performing in September ‘Live at MLK! show

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Organizers of the Rochester Lilac Festival and Party in the Park return with another Live at MLK! concert date set for Saturday, September 4 with two major headliners: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Gov’t Mule.

“To get both of these groups on stage is going to be a night full of music magic,” Jeff Springut CEO/Producer of Rochester Events said in a statement “There is no better way to celebrate the return of live music than with rock legends and a jazz phenom!”

Tickets must be purchased online in advance on RochesterEvents.com. Pricing is $99.50 for VIP, $59.50 for GA advance, and $66 day of show (if available, fees apply).

Returning to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square:

Craft beer garden featuring a rotating showcase of IPA’s, ciders, seltzers and more!

A Bubbly Bar with prosecco and mimosa’s

VIP Ultra Lounge that will feature access to a private lounge area, preferred entry, full cash bar, private A/C restrooms, front stage access, chair massage, complimentary chips and salsa (and private food vendor access) courtesy of Bay Vista Tacqueria, and a commemorative lanyard

Patrons may bring blankets and one sealed bottle of water into the park. Lawn chairs, bicycles, skateboards, in-line skates and pets will not be allowed in. Shows are rain or shine/no refunds.

Parking is available at nearby parking garages including the Midtown Parking Garage; 110 S. Clinton Avenue, Washington Square Garage, 111 Woodbury Blvd.; the Court Street Garage, 194 Court St. and at the East End Garage, 475 E. Main St. Parking will also be available at The Strong Museum, 1 Manhattan Square.

Trombone Shorty (born Troy Andrews) is an American musician, producer, actor and philanthropist from New Orleans, Louisiana. He is best known as a trombone and trumpet player but also plays drums, organ, and tuba. He has worked with some of the biggest names in rock, pop, jazz, funk, and hip hop. Andrews began playing trombone at age four, and since 2009 has toured with his own band, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.

Gov’t Mule is an American Southern rock jam band, formed in 1994 as a side project of The Allman Brothers Band by guitarist Warren Haynes and bassist Allen Woody. The band released their debut album, Gov’t Mule, in 1995, and have since released an additional nine studio albums, plus numerous EPs and live releases. Gov’t Mule has become a staple act at music festivals across North America, with both its members and frequent guests boasting members from other notable bands, adding various funk and blues rock elements to the band’s sound.