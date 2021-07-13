Trailer Park Boys coming to Rochester for holiday extravaganza this December

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Trailer Park Boys are hitting the road this holiday season and they will be making a stop in Rochester.

As part of a yearlong celebration of their 20th anniversary of the Canadian mocumentary television series, Ricky, Julian, Bubbles, Randy, and more are bringing their “greasy” energy to stages across North America.

The Trailer Park Boys show in Rochester will take place at the Kodak Center on December 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. only on Ticket Master. The Kodak Center Box office is closed until further notice.