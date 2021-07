ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Comedian Tom Segura announced he will be making a stop in Rochester in February at the Kodak Center.

Segura’s, “I’M COMING EVERYWHERE – WORLD TOUR.” will be at Kodak Center on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. online only at Ticketmaster.com. The Kodak Center Box Office is closed until further notice.

The Trailer Park Boys will also be stopping at the Kodak Center on December 15 at 8 p.m.