Tickets on sale for New York Ice Wine Festival

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Tickets are now on sale for the 12th Annual New York Ice Wine & Culinary Festival.

The festival — which will be Saturday, February 15 — features New York State Wineries that produce traditional ice wine and an interactive culinary experience.

The festival will also feature tastings, wine and food pairings, live music and an outdoor Luv Shack to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

This year, the tickets for entry will be valid for one of two time slots:

10 a.m. — 1 p.m.

2 p.m. — 5 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $45 before the holidays and starting January 1, prices will be $55 each. They will raise to $60 from February 1 until February 14 and, if available, will be $70 at the door.

Tickets can be purchase at Casa Larga’s wine shop on Turk Hill Road in Fairport, or online at casalarga.com.