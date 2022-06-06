ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The brick-and-mortar ticket shop for the Rochester International Jazz Fest (RIJF) opened its doors on Monday for the upcoming festival.

RIJF kicks off on June 17 and concludes on June 25. Tickets are available for purchase online or at the ticket shop on 100 East Avenue. Club Pass tickets purchased online must be redeemed for passes either at the ticket shop or at the door of the first show entered.

Officials say the ticket shop also has program guides available for $2, and free pocket-sized brochures with a full schedule and map.

Ticket Booth Hours

June 6-10, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Only Club Passes and brochures available, no Club Pass exchanges)

June 13-16, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Club Pass exchanges begin June 13)

CLOSED June 11-12

June 17-19 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

June 20-24, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

June 25 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Passes are transferrable and shareable, although only one person may use the pass at any given show. 2020 Club Pass ticketholders are automatically honored for the 2022 season.

Should 2022 holders be unable to use their pass for any reason, RIJF says they will honor the ticket in 2023 as well. Not interested in a club pass? Many of the shows are completely free! Other shows have tickets available at the door for $30-35, cash only.

Food can be purchased at all outdoor shows. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged for outdoor shows.

Entry for all events is first come first serve, regardless of Club Pass status.

With almost 300 performances over the course of 9 days, there is a show for everyone.

Producer’s picks

RIJF producers unveiled their “producer’s picks” in a press conference in March, highlighting artists they’ll be checking out. For RIJF producers, it’s not who you know, but who you don’t know.

Emmaline

Samara Joy

Tivon Pennicott Quartet

Ravi Coltrane

Big Lazy

Itamar Borochov

Ranky Tanky

Adam Melchor

Champian Fulton Trio

Giveton Gelin

Immanuel Wilkins Quartet

Dan Wilson Quartet

Sarah McKenzie

Helen Sung Trio

Robin McKelle

Connie Han

Lioness

Sunna Gunnlaugs Trio

Dan’s picks

Digital content reporter Dan Gross has been covering the festival for over half a decade, from independent to freelance work, to coverage for News 8. He’s also known as “Music Man Dan,” so take that for what it’s worth.

He’s highlighted some shows he’s excited to check out. There’s some overlap with the producers, and of course, local music will be taken in… But that’s for the next list.