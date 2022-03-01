ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three Rochester museums are competing for a spot among the “Ten Best” in the country.

The RMSC Rochester Museum & Science Center, The Strong Museum of Play, and George Eastman Museum are all in the running. The final ranking from USA TODAY will be based on reader’s choice.

The mission of the Rochester Museum & Science Center is to inspire a better future for all through curiosity, exploration, and participation in science, culture, and the natural world.

RMSC VALUES

Community: Providing an inclusive, fun space that fosters learning and collaboration to benefit our diverse region and increase the impact of our efforts.

Innovation: Creating improved and more innovative ways of executing our mission by not resting on our accomplishments, but rather by building upon them to exceed expectations in everything we do.

Excellence: Offering engaging, enjoyable experiences that spark curiosity, promote exploration, and inspire creativity to address the changing needs of our world.

Lifelong Learning: Fostering an environment that encourages a purposeful ongoing pursuit of new concepts, knowledge, and ideas for learners of all ages through educational programs, interactive exhibits, and scientific and civic engagement across the community.

Integrity: Embodying respect, responsibility, and accuracy in our educational programs, collections management, exhibits, and events, demonstrated through thoughtful interactions with members, staff, donors, and the communities we serve.

The Strong is one of the largest history museums in the United States and one of the leading museums serving families with highly interactive exhibits and programs. The Strong houses the world’s largest and most comprehensive collection of historical materials related to play.

The George Eastman Museum is located in Rochester, New York, on the estate of George Eastman, the pioneer of popular photography and motion picture film. Founded in 1947 as an independent nonprofit institution, it is the world’s oldest photography museum and one of the oldest film archives. The museum holds unparalleled collections — encompassing several million objects — in the fields of photography, cinema, and photographic and cinematographic technology, and photographically illustrated books. The institution is also a longtime leader in film preservation and photographic conservation.