ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thousands gathered for the annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” Saturday at Innovative Field.

The disease, according to organizers, affects more than 6 million Americans. They add it is a leading cause of death in the United States.

Every year, the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” raises funds for free programs and services offered by the Alzheimer’s Association to support those who need them.

On Walk Day, the Alzheimer’s Association helps participants honor those who have been affected by the disease through a Promise Garden ceremony, and a mission-focused experience that “signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease”

Volunteer Advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association Jane Adams says she has worked with the organization since her husband got diagnosed with Alzheimer’s back in the 90s at the age of 51.

“He passed away within three years, in 2001. I’ve been an advocate ever since,” Adams said. “We contacted the association and got information from them. He had a very rapid decline.”

Adams says the resources the Alzheimer’s Association helped provide were monumental in her and her husband’s journey.

“I don’t know what I would’ve done without them,” Adams said. “They really helped to get me the best possible care I could get for him.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are more than 410,000 people living with the disease in New York State, with more than 546,000 caregivers.