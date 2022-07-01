ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Landmark Society announced it will be hosting public tours of Rochester’s Boynton House designed by America’s most lauded architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

Participants will get an hour-long tour of the privately-owned property in late July. Tickets will be handed out to winners of a lottery that opens on July 13 and closes on July 20 at landmarksociety.org.

Winners will be notified and they will be able to purchase up to two $50 tickets.

The Boynton House is the only home in Rochester to be designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. It was built in 1908 and commisioned by Rochester businessman Edward Boynton. Inside are more than ten rooms influenced by twentieth century architecture.

(Provided by the Landmark Society)

Wright passed away in 1959 after seven decades and 532 architectural builds worth of a career in America. A foundation was created to preserve Wright’s ideas and work.