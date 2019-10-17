The Yards Collective celebrating 8th birthday with 24-hour fundraiser

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Yards Collective is celebrating its eighth birthday this weekend in Rochester with a 24-hour silent auction, live music, a dance party, and more.
Nestled in the bustling alley of the Rochester Public Market, the Yards is a group oriented art studio, with dedicated space for exhibits and a shop with locally-made goods.
The 24-hour birthday benefit will start at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 18. A silent auction, featuring pieces of art, jewelry, gift baskets, gift cards, and other items from Rochester businesses, will be held from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m.
The Friday night event will also include performances by local musicians, a dance party, a Saturday brunch with coffee provided by Jaca’s Cafe, and collaborative activities during normal Public Market hours; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“As we celebrate our eight anniversary at The Yards our goal is to raise $8,000,” said Yards executive director Kristina Kaiser in a press release. “We hope to create more scholarships to our Residency Program and to continue development of a Teen Ambassador program.”
Proceeds from this 24-hour fundraising event will go toward a variety of improvements to the space.
- Developing resources for programming such as improved technology for class facilitators.
- Creating additional areas to install artworks with a picture rail system and moveable walls.
- Scholarships for emerging artists to exhibit and expansion of the residency program.
“In the last year we have had over 20 exhibitions!” Kaiser said in a press release. “This would not be possible without your continued support, and we are grateful for our engaged community.”