The Yards Collective celebrating 8th birthday with 24-hour fundraiser

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Yards Collective is celebrating its eighth birthday this weekend in Rochester with a 24-hour silent auction, live music, a dance party, and more.

Nestled in the bustling alley of the Rochester Public Market, the Yards is a group oriented art studio, with dedicated space for exhibits and a shop with locally-made goods.

The 24-hour birthday benefit will start at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 18. A silent auction, featuring pieces of art, jewelry, gift baskets, gift cards, and other items from Rochester businesses, will be held from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m.

The Friday night event will also include performances by local musicians, a dance party, a Saturday brunch with coffee provided by Jaca’s Cafe, and collaborative activities during normal Public Market hours; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“As we celebrate our eight anniversary at The Yards our goal is to raise $8,000,” said Yards executive director Kristina Kaiser in a press release. “We hope to create more scholarships to our Residency Program and to continue development of a Teen Ambassador program.”

Proceeds from this 24-hour fundraising event will go toward a variety of improvements to the space.

Developing resources for programming such as improved technology for class facilitators.

Creating additional areas to install artworks with a picture rail system and moveable walls.

Scholarships for emerging artists to exhibit and expansion of the residency program.

“In the last year we have had over 20 exhibitions!” Kaiser said in a press release. “This would not be possible without your continued support, and we are grateful for our engaged community.”