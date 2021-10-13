The Yards Collective celebrates 10th birthday with The Spectral Carnival, Mask-erade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Yards Collective will celebrate its 10th year in business this month by hosting an Spectral Carnival and Mask-erade.

The evening of “spellbinding enchantment,” inspired by an old world carnival and Tim Burton films, will take place Saturday, October 23 from 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the DUTCH Creatives’ Collaborative, a recently renovated church on East Main Street near the Rochester Public Market, which is where The Yards is located.

Officials say the birthday bash will feature musical acts, interactive dance performances, games, prizes, treats from local vendors, and an assortment of carnival-esque art exhibitions.

Early access tickets are available to existing Members of the Yards and new Members. General Admission can be purchased starting October 16. All tickets are available online.