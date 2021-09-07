The Voice with a Heart returns to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gene Ferrari, The Voice with a Heart, will take the stage this Saturday, September 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the JCC CenterStage Hart Theatre.

Ferrari’s performance will help raise funds for the Family and Friends for Freedom Fund to support combat-wounded soldiers.

We spoke with Ferrari ahead of his performance Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

Rochester is a special place for Ferrari, who first came here nearly 50 years ago. “September 22 will be my 49th year in this beautiful country,” he said, recalling how he made his way to America. “Some businessmen from Rochester saw me perform in Rome. They suggested I come to America and I said yes.”

Ferrari’s velvety voice was initially inspired by some of the music industry’s iconic voices. “When I started in this profession Engelbert Humperdinck, Tom Jones – I used to listen to all of these guys. But then, once I came to America and there was the advent of 80s music, I enjoyed very much what Bon Jovi has done. I think he’s an eclectic performer.”

Saturday’s performance will be a long time coming for the long-time entertainer. “Remember I had a year and a half where I didn’t perform, so when I look at the stage I’m going to say – so, that’s what a stage looks like! I’ve put together some new material. In fact, I put together an Eagles medley. It’s one of those groups that will last forever so I hope that the people who come to see me will like it. I certainly hope so.”

The Family and Friends for Freedom Fund has been helping combat-wounded soldiers since 2005. “People say that I’m very patriotic, but how can you not be when in Afghanistan 24 Marines got hurt and 13 other people died?” questioned Ferrari. “These are people who gave their life for this country, for us, so in my own little world, I try to do my best to raise this money that goes to them, to people that get hurt.”

People who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 should wear a mask for Ferrari’s performance. To get your tickets and learn more about the show, call (585) 461-2000 or visit jcccenterstage.org.