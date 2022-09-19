ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fans of Motown and doo-wop have an incredible chance to see two groups that defined the sound come together for a show at Kodak Center.

Thursday, December 8, The Temptations and the Four Tops will perform at Kodak Center. Tickets can be found here, and go on sale Friday, September 23. They can also be purchased in-person at the Kodak Center Box Office.

The Temptations:

For over 40 years, The Temptations have prospered with an avalanche of smash hits and sold-out performances throughout the world. The band is most notable for their success with Motown Records during the ‘60s and ‘70s and has sold millions of albums, making them one of the most successful groups in music history! Beyond their unique blend of voices and flashy wardrobe, The Temptations are known for their sharp choreography known as “The Temptation Walk,” which was a staple of American style, flair, flash and class. Millions of fans saw The Temptations as cultural heroes. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 and has had 15 number one singles and 17 number one albums. For always, The Temptations are “sunshine on a cloudy day.”

Four Tops:

Four Tops were among a number of groups who established the Motown Sound heard around the world during the 1960’s. Their first Motown hit, “Baby I Need Your Loving,” made them stars. Their number one hit songs include “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)” and “It’s The Same Old Song.” Other top hits include “Ask The Lonely,” “Shake Me, Wake Me (When It’s Over),” “Something About You,” “You Keep Running Away,” and “7-Rooms Of Gloom.” The group’s popularity endured in the ’70s and into the ’80s with hits such as “Ain’t No Woman (Like The One I’ve Got)” and “When She Was My Girl,” making them one of the few groups to have hits in three consecutive decades. In 1990, with 24 Top 40 pop hits to their credit, the Four Tops were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.