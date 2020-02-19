The story of Jesus through spectacular song and dance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Broadway Theatre League is presenting “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the Auditorium Theatre through Sunday, February 23.

Aaron LaVigne, who portrays Jesus, and Jenna Rubaii, who portrays Mary, discussed the powerful performance Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“So this is the 50th-anniversary production,” said LaVigne. “It’s the 50th-anniversary tour of the Brown concept album, the original London album. So everything goes back to that. It goes back to the musical roots. But this production, it’s kind of a fresh take. It’s modern. The choreography is insane. It’s very raw, truthful, emotional.”

The production is 90 minutes with no intermission. “We always say it’s like putting the needle on the record and letting it play,” said Rubaii. “It’s very authentic to the original album and it’s just iconic songs. I mean they were chart-toppers, and it was it’s own pop-rock album before it was even a theatre piece. So it’s really neat to be able to carry the microphones around in our production, and kind of pay tribute to the rock concept album vibe of what this music is.”

LaVigne said the chemistry among the cast is a direct result of the diligence producers used in the casting process.

Rubaii added, “You can really take away a lot of different themes, different ideas of what the story actually is, as opposed to what you think or know prior. So I think just come in with an open mind and be willing to go there. Because we are willing to go there with you.”

Get your tickets at the Auditorium Theatre Box Office or online at RBTL.org.