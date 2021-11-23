The solution to supply chain gift concerns? Shop local at Holidays at the Market

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fill all of your holiday needs at the Rochester Public Market this year during Holidays at the Market.

The festive family event is set for the next three Sundays – November 28, December 5, and December 12 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There will also be an evening session on Thursday, December 16 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Kelly McBride, Assistant Supervisor at the Rochester Public Market, discussed this year’s event Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“You can expect lots of local vendors and small businesses here selling holiday gift items, trees, wreaths, handmade items, specialty food, and beverage products,” McBride said. “There’s lots of opportunity for local shopping. Plus, we’ll have Santa on site from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. – so visits with Santa and sleigh rides around the Market as well. There will be lots of holiday cheer and excitement and we’re really excited to have everyone back here for the holidays again this year.”

The Thursday evening session on December 16 will feature some different wrinkles for people to enjoy. “We’re going to have some burn barrels set up so it will be a really nice display for winter,” said McBride. “You can cozy up by some fires and heaters around the Market. We’re also going to have shuttles over to The Hungerford which is just on the other side of Main Street. They’re going to have Artist Studios and open spaces that night as well so you can check out even more local artists and other fun things going on in the Market District.”

McBride said Holidays at the Market is a fun way to support the local economy. “We’re going to have over 100 local vendors and small businesses here that are based right in Rochester. So it’s a great opportunity to support small local businesses and just enjoy the ambiance while doing so. And it’s a one-stop shop for doing that right here in the Market. It’s a central location and we’re really excited to have everyone back.”

Learn more about Holidays at the Market by visiting CityofRochester.gov/holidaysatmarket.