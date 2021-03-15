The show goes on at Pal-Mac

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students at Palmyra-Macedon High School will present this year’s Spring Musical “Fame” virtually.

The recorded performances will be streamed this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Director Kimberly Day discussed the show and the decision to go forward Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“Our entire production team, from the beginning, could not have decided not to do a show,” Day affirmed. “We were very much agreed that we were going to do a show no matter what. That took a few different twists and turns. We had decided on a few shows and eventually they all got kind of knocked off one by one due to restrictions or due to streaming licenses available. And so at one point – one thing you should know too is that we don’t have a theatre this year because of construction that’s being done around it, so that was an additional challenge. And I kept thinking, what could be a show that we could film at the high school, maybe in the halls? And as you know ‘Fame’ takes place in a high school in New York City – a performing arts high school – and so our entire team, when I mentioned it, jumped on board with enthusiasm and our superintendent as well and here we are!”

Day said for the Pal-Mac students, especially the seniors, the process of producing “Fame” was a welcome challenge. “It’s been really interesting for us because they’re excited to be just doing a show, but the difference between the kind of enthusiasm that you feel going on stage for those two hours and presenting is so entirely different from filming because it’s a stop-start process. But they’re really, truly excited to be doing anything at all and I think their hard work, persistence, and perseverance have really proven that throughout the process.”

Senior citizens can see the show for free on Thursday, March 18 at one o’clock. You can email Kimberly at kimberly.day@palmaccsd.org for a link.

General audiences can see the show this Friday and Saturday, March 19 and 20 at 7 p.m.

Go to showtix4u.com and search “Palmyra” to purchase your tickets.