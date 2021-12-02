The Rochester Knighthawks are back!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Knighthawks will return to play in the National Lacrosse League after missing an entire season during the COVID pandemic.

The Knighthawks open the NLL season on the road this Saturday, December 4 at the New York Riptide. Their home opener is coming up on Saturday, December 11 at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.

Holiday ticket packages and more information can be found at RochesterKnighthawks.com.

Knighthawks General Manager Dan Carey and new defenseman Dan Coates discussed the excitement leading up to the first game Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“It’s a really exciting time for us,” Carey said. “It’s been way too long. Unfortunately, we had our previous season canceled due to COVID and now we’re just really excited to get this thing going. We’ve had a great training camp over the last five weeks. Our guys are really excited to get back on the floor and excited for this weekend starting in New York.”

Coates is a veteran defenseman who previously played with the Colorado Mammoth. He’s ready to help lead in Rochester. “It’s awesome,” he said. “I’m certainly pumped to be here, to be a part of this city and this lacrosse community. I can’t wait to get things going. I had my warm welcome this past weekend with our guys here locally for training camp here in Rochester. I got to meet some of our fans so it was pretty awesome and I can’t wait to get going.”

The Knighthawks will face their Thruway rival the Buffalo Bandits in the home opener on December 11.

“I know how passionate this fan base is and the history of Rochester lacrosse,” Coates said. “We fully expect to produce an exciting brand of lacrosse. I know that this is something our fans can be excited about and rally behind us. We can’t wait to get back in front of them playing at the Blue Cross.”