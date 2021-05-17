The Rochester Gay Men’s Chorus presents “Mardi Gras in May”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Gay Men’s Chorus will present “Mardi Gras in May” this Saturday, May 22 live and virtually from the ROAR Nightclub stage in Rochester.

Robert Neale, the Co-Chair for The RGMC Board, discussed the event Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“The event this year is going to be live and virtual,” said Neale. “Normally it would be an in-person event which, of course, we can’t have. We have partnered up with ROAR and we’re going to be live streaming from the ROAR Nightclub stage. The event will start at 5:30. We’re going to have both in-house dining which will be all COVID compliant and then we will have takeout for those who would prefer to watch the event from home. We’ll give them a link to the live streaming. The tickets include entertainment as well as a meal. The entertainment is going to be to two pre-recorded segments by the chorus. The chorus has not rehearsed in the last year together. It’s all been done virtually. And then the ROAR drag queens are doing a live performance that will be streamed directly from the stage. We have two prices for the tickets. The meal prices, including a meal and the entertainment, are $50, and the tickets if you don’t want a meal are $25 and then you can just live stream it. We send you the link.”

Neale said The RGMC is also looking forward to in-person rehearsals beginning in September and live, in-person performances in the fall. “Yes, we are! Our permanent home for performances is Hochstein and we’ll be following COVID guidelines for them, but what we’ve done for the Chorus is anybody who wants to perform is going to have to be vaccinated. We’ve mandates that. We need to protect our Chorus. We need to protect our audiences. That is exciting because they haven’t been literally together in over a year.”

Visit TheRGMC.org today to get your tickets for “Mardi Gras in May” and learn more.