The Roast of Rochester: ‘Nothing’s off limits’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Whether you love Rochester, or hate it, there’s a comedy event this week that caters to you.

Mark Maira and Shane Allen of 94.1 The Zone’s The Gentlemen’s Club will host The Roast of Rochester.

The event takes place at the Blackfriars Theatre on Saturday, February 29.

According to Maira and Allen, “from plates, to the weather, 490 and the Fast Ferry — nothing is off limits.

The event will feature special performances from Leticia Astacio, News 8 anchor Mark Gruba, and more local comedians and media personalities.

The Roast Of Rochester announcement! @News_8’s @MarkGruba will be joining us at Blackfriars Theatre with The Gentlemen's Club, Leticia Astacio, and more!



Get your tickets https://t.co/ZMsic0W7R2 pic.twitter.com/8te3FBchMN — Mark Maira (@MarkMaira) February 20, 2020

Seating is general admission. Tickets cost $15 pre-sale (available online) and $20 at the door. Doors open at 8 p.m. with the show starting at 9 p.m. and Triphammer Bierwerks will be handling the bar duties.