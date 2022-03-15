ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Gay Men’s Chorus will present “Elton!” at the Hochstein Performance Hall this Saturday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 20 at 3:00 p.m.

Get your tickets and more information now at TheRGMC.org.

The Associate Director for the RGMC Alex Kuczynski discussed the added excitement surrounding this performance Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“It’s definitely extra exciting for us,” Kuczynski said. “We were so geared up and excited to perform this music in March of 2020 and we were so close but then, as we all know, the pandemic hit and we had to cancel it at the last minute. We continued rehearsing the music on Zoom for many months beyond that to keep the chorus together throughout all kinds of uncertainty. But then we moved to do other recorded projects during the pandemic. But now, two years later, we are so excited to take care of this unfinished business of performing all of this wonderful music of Elton John. We’re just really excited – two years of excitement all built up and ready to go!”

The massive songbook for Elton John was fertile territory for The RGMC in prepping the show. “It’s almost impossible to choose just a small selection of things for a concert,” conceded Kuczynski. “We have quite a few selections of all different kinds of character – some fast ones, some slow ones – and well known like ‘Crocodile Rock,’ ‘Candle in the Wind,’ and ‘Rocket Man’ – all hits like that as well as some slower ballads like ‘The Last Song,’ ‘The One,’ and ‘I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues.’ So we have quite a bit of selection, many very, very well-known favorites I think that everyone is going to want to sing along to.”

Kuczynski said the two-year delay opened the door to add some choreography to the show. “That is something that is new as of this cycle. It wasn’t in the original plan two years ago but we were so excited to get back on this music and memorize quite a bit of it so that we could do some choreography and move around and just make it that much more fun for the audience, ourselves, and I think just the way the music deserves.”