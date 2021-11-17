‘The Nutcracker’ returns for in-person performances at Kodak Hall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester holiday tradition “The Nutcracker” will return with in-person performances from November 24-28 at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre in Rochester.

“The Nutcracker” is a collaboration between the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and Rochester City Ballet.

“Rochester City Ballet’s production in collaboration with the Rochester Philharmonic is one of the largest productions I’ve ever been involved with,” said RCB Artistic Director Robert Gardner. “It has over 250 people in the cast and in the orchestra combined. It’s just an overwhelmingly wonderful and joyous experience. Our dancers have just been elated to be able to be back on stage. The joy of the children in the studio rehearsing is just infectious. It makes me so happy to see them so excited about being able to be back on stage. This is a very special thing for the children of The Draper Center for Dance Education and the community children who are part of this, as well as – we have adults, community members, who are in the Party Scene. It really is a joyous community event that was sorely missed last year. We are so eager. We have been rehearsing seven days a week!”

Tara Simoncic will be the RPO’s guest conductor for “The Nutcracker.” She also conducted the performances in 2019 at Kodak Hall and called it one of the most enjoyable experiences she’s had professionally.

Tchaikovsky’s score is world-renowned, but marrying it up to live dancing can be a challenge. “Yes, it’s very challenging conducting ballet,” Simoncic said. “You can’t just do exactly what you want with the music because the dancers need certain things and the choreography needs certain things so you really have to be in tune with, not only what the musicians are doing, but also with what the dancers need and the whole production needs. So, yes, it’s quite challenging but when it lines up it’s really magical.”

See the magic for yourself by calling the Eastman Theatre Box Office at (585) 454-2100 or go online to RPO.org.