The musical revue “Jerry’s Girls” comes to Blackfriars Theatre

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Blackfriars Theatre in Rochester will present “Jerry’s Girls” with performances from December 17 to January 2.

Two of the performers in the musical revue, Megan Colombo and Ann Rhody, discussed the show and what audiences can expect Friday during News 8 at Noon.

“It’s a wonderful show,” said Colombo. “‘Jerry’s Girls’ is an incredible musical revue featuring a lot of familiar tunes from the music of Jerry Herman who is an American musical theatre composer. He wrote some of your favorite smash hits like ‘Hello, Dolly!,’ ‘La Cage Aux Folles,’ and ‘Mame’ along with many others. This show is really a celebration and a highlight of all of his greatest works. It’s 90 minutes of toe-tapping fun!”

Blackfriars artist Kasi Krenzer Marshall will make her directorial debut with “Jerry’s Girls.” For Colombo, it’s a wonderful opportunity to perform. “There’s a lot to love in this one. Some of my personal favorites – I get to sing ‘Before the Parade Passes By’ and a hit from ‘Hello, Dolly!’ made famous by Barbra Streisand. It’s a lot of the favorites from some of your leading ladies like Carol Channing and Barbra Streisand – kind of the ladies of the musical theatre Golden Age. So ‘Hello, Dolly!’ and some other great songs are in there too.”

Rhody brings a passion for the music of classical musical theatre to the performance. “I have played some of those roles,” she said. “I played Dolly in a production once and I’ve been in ‘La Cage Aux Folles’ so I knew the music of Jerry Herman. I had the opportunity to discover some new treasures too as part of this show. So, if you come to ‘Jerry’s Girls,’ I can pretty much guarantee there will be songs that you’ve heard before and love, and there will be some new ones to you too which is just a great balance when people come to see a show.”

The meaning behind each song will take audiences on a journey as well. “I think that some of the songs are playful and fun but some of them are also very empowering and about how women have taken charge,” explained Rhody. “My opening song is ‘Just Leave Everything to Me’ and to me, it speaks of how women do a lot of the arranging in life. There are also songs about overcoming difficulty but it’s not a tremendously serious show. Parts of it are lighthearted. You’re just going to get the whole gamut in about 90 minutes. We run from heartbreak to jubilation and back again.”

Get your tickets now by calling (585) 454-1260 or by visiting Blackfriars.org.