The Lumineers playing at CMAC in May during world tour

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The hits keep coming for the Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, as indie-rock sensation The Lumineers are coming to the venue in May.

The show itself is on May 27, with doors at 6 p.m. and showtime at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 18th at 10 a.m.

This installment of The Lumineer’s “Brightside World Tour” also features special guest CAAMP.

CMAC also announced that Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit will be performing June 15, with showtime at 7 p.m., with doors at 5:30 p.m. They will also be joined by the band Waxahatchee.

Tickets go on sale February 4 at 10 a.m. Tickets for this show, as well as other summer shows, like Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Sam Hunt, and Keith Urban, can be found here.

The Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center has added to their list of high-profile performers coming to the Upstate New York area.

CMAC announced Monday that Beatles drummer and music legend Ringo Starr will be performing with his “All Starrs,” on Friday May 30, and country superstar Luke Bryan will be performing Friday July 15. Both shows start at 7 p.m. and the venue opens at 5:30 p.m.

For Bryan, this is stop on his “Raised Up Right Tour,” and will be joined by special guests Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny. Ringo leads his “All-Starrs,” who include Warren Ham, Edgar Winter, and Colin Hay.