The Little Theatre turns 90!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — No list of Rochester landmarks would be complete without The Little Theatre.

That’s due in large part to its longevity as an entertainment and cultural destination on East Avenue. Thursday, The Little officially turned 90 years old.

According to The Little’s blog, the theatre opened up October 17, 1929 with a screening of the silent film, “Cyrano de Bergerac.” Back then, the Little was known by a mysterious moniker, “The House of Silent Shadows,” due to its devotion to silent films.

That ol’ nickname will make an resurgence Thursday night for the Little’s 90th birthday party. A commemorative beer, made by Rohrbach Brewing Company, called The House of Silent Shadows Prohibition Porter will be available exclusively at the Little Cafe and Rohrbach’s two locations.

The beer will be featured at the Little’s birthday party, which runs Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the cafe. The celebration will include cake, music, and that special beer.

This is just the first event in a yearlong celebration of the theatre’s 90th year. Events will include concerts, special screenings and more throughout the year.

This historical milestone comes as the Little’s rich past embraces the future. The current phase of The Little’s theatre 1 restoration project is ongoing and is scheduled to reopen later this year.