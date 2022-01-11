The Little Theatre to host masked screening of ‘West Side Story’ Jan. 19

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Ariana DeBose as Anita, foreground left, and David Alvarez as Bernardo in “West Side Story.” (Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios via AP)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For one night only, the iconic Rochester art house movie theater, The Little Theatre will host a fully masked screening of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.”

The theater made this decision for one night only because of movie-goer feedback, and ask that masks be worn the entire movie. To ensure this, the concession stand will be closed. Currently outside of this screening, The Little says that their policy asks masking when not eating or drinking.

Proof of vaccination is still also required for this show and all other shows, and add that screenings in their four other theaters — as well as all music at The Little Theatre Cafe — will continue as usual.

“As a response to feedback from patrons, The Little decided to add this fully masked screening. Currently, this is the only scheduled fully masked screening, but there is a possibility more could be added at a later date,” The Little Theatre said in a press release.

For those who need a refresher on the iconic musical adaption of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” set in New York City, originally conceived by Jerome Robbins with music and lyrics from Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim respectively:

Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City. Their burgeoning romance helps to fuel the fire between the warring Jets and Sharks — two rival gangs vying for control of the streets.

Event details: