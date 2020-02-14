The Little Theatre completes renovation phase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Little Theatre will finally open its main theater to the public on Friday — Valentine’s Day — with a showing of “When Harry Met Sally.”

This phase included a total renovation of the foyer — with the original ticket book still in tact. The goal of the renovation was to combine modern and art deco elements. and add in building pieces that weren’t part of the original design.

“Two elements that were found in the original design plan that weren’t put in were the floors which we put in for this part of the project,” Preservation Architect Christopher Brandt said.

“Then last year in the auditorium, there had been a design for a grand full stage in the theater that had never been built. That was one of the key elements of the auditorium renovation from last year.”

The new renovation also includes a new entrance to the parking lot on Winthop Street.