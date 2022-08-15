BRISTOL, N.Y. (WROC) — In case you still need a fix for aerials at Bristol Mountain, the ski mountain in South Bristol has added a new attraction: “The Launch.”

The bungee catapult launched the rider 63 feets in the air — complete with a safety harness — and Bristol says one can even experience up to 3.8 Gs. Bristol Mountain Aerial Adventures now says they have five new attractions besides the ski slopes: Zipline Canopy Tour, Aerial Adventure Park, Kids Adventure Park, Rock Wall & Bungee Trampolines, and The Launch.

“I don’t think I will ever forget the first time that I launched!” exclaimed Bristol Mountain Aerial Adventures President Steven Fuller. “At Bristol Mountain Aerial Adventures we strive to bring friends and families together to create memories and experience something new. The Launch is a fun addition that certainly creates a lot of excitement at Bristol Mountain.”