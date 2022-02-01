The JCC CenterStage presents “Hitmakers: Welcome to the 70s”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the most popular series of shows at the JCC CenterStage returns with “Hitmakers: Welcome to the 70s” from February 5-20 at the Hart Theatre in Brighton.

Director Esther Winter and performer Josh Wilmot discussed the high energy show Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“It’s a fabulous show,” said Winter. “We have a little bit of something for everyone – definitely. You’re going to hear songs from Stevie Wonder, Carly Simon, Bill Withers, The Carpenters, The Staple Singers, Elton John, and more. That’s just a handful of the artists that you’re going to hear songs from.”

Winter is thrilled to be working with a mixture of veteran and new performers. “We are so fortunate to have such a skilled, talented cast to showcase the music for Hitmakers every year and this year is no exception. We have returning cast members Josh Wilmot, Marc Cataldi, Rich Steele, Courtney Schutt, and Eric Schutt, along with three new dynamic cast members Daniyah Prosser, Nelly Bryce, and Jarell Green. We’re so excited to present this show to you.”

Wilmot said the Hitmakers shows create a bond between performers and the audience. “The Hitmakers is always so unique in the way that we perform it and it’s just a really fun theatrical experience. You get to come on stage, rock out to some awesome songs, and bond with an audience. You really kind of create that family with the cast as well so it’s a unique theatre experience that I will keep coming back for as long as they’ll have me.”

He added, “There are a lot of great songs. There are some killer Stevie Wonder songs. I’m really excited to dance around the stage for some Elton John. And then we’ve got some classic Jackson 5 that’s really going to bring the house down. This year’s music selection is really diverse and we’re super-excited to bring that to the JCC CenterStage.”

Winter believes the appeal of the Hitmakers series is the combination of something familiar and unexpected. “So they’re hearing songs that they know and love but they’re hearing them in a different way thanks to the brilliant arrangements of Casey Filiaci. So they’re hearing the music of their past and all of those memories that are connected to that particular song but in a different way and learning things about the music that maybe they didn’t know because, in addition to singing and entertaining, we’re also giving you a little bit of trivia at the same time. It’s just a great combination of a fabulous night out of something that you know – you get up and dance – and then you learn something at the same time. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

For tickets and more information about the performances, call (585) 461-2000 or visit jcccenterstage.org.