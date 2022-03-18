ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Spring is in the air. For Rochester Home Builders Association, that means the return of the Home and Garden Show, returning for the first time in two years.

It will run Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“These are local businesses that want your business,” said Rick Herman, CEO of Rochester Home Builder’s Association.

Herman says local businesses have been waiting for an opportunity to network on this level, for over two years. The theme for 2022, is all about supporting them.

“We’ve all been through this together, it’s been a difficult two years,” he said.

Albert Pelusio, who owns Rochester Flooring Kitchen and Bath, is one of those local business owners. He says an opportunity to connect with people in the neighborhood face-to-face, is much needed. Especially, with a lot of customer interactions being virtual, these days.

“Now it’s a lot more leads through the internet and through phone calls,” said Pelusio. “More appointment-based selling, versus in the past, people just coming into our showroom.”

He’s one of many, coping with lingering supply-chain issues. As calls increase with warmer weather, he’s advising customers to start doing research now, and have some patience.

“Because we stock so much we’ve made it a little easier for the consumer,” Pelusio said. “Unless it’s a custom product, then we’re about four weeks longer than normal.”

“The garage doors, for example, are running a lot longer than normal, bath fixtures taking several weeks versus a turnaround of a few days,” said Herman.

While it may be frustrating, Herman says that’s why the pros are here: To take the stress off, and answer questions.

Even if you’re just window-shopping, you might leave with an idea you’ve never considered before.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance. Children under 12 are admitted for free.

Herman says there will also be some cars for viewing, and local wineries for wine tasting.