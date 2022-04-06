ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Contemporary Art Center is adding a new wrinkle to its popular 6×6 Exhibition and fundraiser this spring.

RoCo Executive Director Bleu Cease and local poet, store owner, and community activist Henry Padrón discussed the fundraiser within a fundraiser Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“As I hope all of your viewers know, 6×6 is this global exhibition that we organize every year,” said Cease. “Artworks are given to us by artists from up to 40 countries and all around the U.S. The works are expressly intended for fundraising. The sale, which happens through June and July, benefits all of our other exhibitions throughout the year and those global artworks are all mixed in together. All of that stays the same this year but we have a very special, cool new element which will focus on artworks from Puerto Rico and that is called ‘Square the Love’ – so we’re very excited for that.”

Padrón offered some background on ‘Square the Love’ and how the funds raised through it will be utilized. “Puerto Rico has two island municipalities that are populated. They are Vieques and Culebra. Vieques and Culebra have in the past faced many challenges to the environment, in particular, during the era of their being used as military practice bombing ranges. This has affected many aspects of life because both of these islands during the bombing seasons were populated. Today, years later, they are still recovering from the damage that was caused. For example, in Culebra, there is ‘La Fundación de Culebra’ which is a community-based organization that today is trying to keep alive the history, the culture, and the arts that are Culebra, which was founded in 1840. Vieques, similarly, is recovering and has its movement of arts focuses – trying to maintain the value of their history for forthcoming generations. So this year through the ‘Square the Love’ Puerto Rico is involved in creating funds to go back to the Culebra Fundación to help them on their journey of the important work that they are doing.”

Cease added, “6×6 and Roco have been the beneficiary of generous artists from all around the globe for many years and this new project is intended to shine a light on critical issues that are facing certain geography, and this year that is Puerto Rico. So all of those artworks from Puerto Rico will be installed together for this special fundraiser for ‘La Fundación de Culebra’ and there is still time to participate. Artworks must be mailed by April 12. We are inviting everyone to tell their friends and family in Rochester – and friends and family especially in Puerto Rico – to make artwork and mail it to us and be a part of 6×6.”

The 2022 6×6 kick-off event on Saturday, June 4 will be 100 percent virtual, which reflects the egalitarian and democratic nature of 6×6, allowing global participants an equal opportunity to purchase the art on opening night. This year’s exhibition runs from June 4 to July 17, with all artworks displayed through July 17.

On June 30, RoCo will hold a fundraiser for la Fundación de Culebra.

Participation is free, and artworks are now being accepted with the following deadlines:

April 9 (Walk-in entries due)

April 12 (the U.S. mailed entries due)

Learn more online at roco6x6.org.