ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Nazareth College Theatre and Dance Department will present “John Proctor is the Villain” with performances on February 24-27 at the Callahan Theatre on campus.

Nazareth seniors Gabriela Rose Mirasola and Violet Stephania discussed the show and what audiences can expect Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“So ‘John Proctor is the Villain’ takes place in present-day Georgia,” said Mirasola, who portrays Beth Powell in the production. “It follows a high school class as they are reading the classic ‘The Crucible.’ A scandal happens in the community and an English assignment becomes a little uncomfortable for them. The line between a witch and heroine kind of blurs. The show has very heavy ‘Me Too’ themes – power, love, and sex. It’s very exciting.”

This production is for mature audiences with some strong themes on stage. “It’s very heavy,” Stephania said. “It’s tricky to navigate, definitely a PG13-Plus rating – I would give it. But it’s been really, really great to work in a rehearsal room that has been very safe and comfortable. Our Director Rachel Solomon has been incredible in helping us navigate those really tough themes. Gabriela was saying earlier how we’ve always been given the option to take a pause or a button if it gets too heavy and we just need a moment to tap out.”

Stephania said this is exactly the type of acting challenge she was looking for when she chose Nazareth College. “I play Shelby Holcomb and this has been a super-challenging role. Like all of the characters with ‘John Proctor,’ they’re all super, super layered and it would be very easy to just play them at face value but none of us are doing that. We’ve all gotten to know our characters really well. But it’s been super-tricky to get there. I am very grateful for this challenge in my last semester here.”

Mirasola encouraged audiences to keep an open mind when they enter the theatre. “I think the main thing I would love for people to think about is – giving everyone a chance, hearing everyone’s story, and knowing that everyone has more than what they tell you.”

For tickets and more information about “John Proctor is the Villain” visit naz.edu/artscenter.