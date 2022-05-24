ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Call it take two, a sequel or a franchise reboot — the Cinema Theater is back.

Now dubbed ROC Cinema, the South Clinton movie theater will have its first showing Friday evening.

The new owners say they’ve transformed the inside of the historic theater.

“Similar to a dinner theater venue so more than just movies, we’re going to be an event space for the community so we’re really excited to bring something new to the Rochester market,” said Kristina Dinino-Jeffords, who co-owns the theater with her husband, Damon.

Dinino-Jeffords says their set-up will also allow them to offer something other movie theaters cannot.

“We’ve added a bar when you walk in so it’s a full-service bar, we’ll be serving our signature cocktails and craft beer and wine,” Dinino-Jeffords said.

The first movie to grace the Cinema screen will be Top Gun: Maverick.