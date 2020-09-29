The Art of Giving goes virtual

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Community Place of Greater Rochester will hold its annual Art of Giving fundraiser virtually this Friday, October 2 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Community Place CEO Scott Benjamin discussed what to expect Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“So when people register we will send them a link,” Benjamin said. “It will actually come out through a Facebook Live feed so people will also be able to access it through our Community Place Facebook page. Basically, it’s Friday from 6:00 until 7:00 in the evening and we’re going to have some videos that will take people inside Community Place to find out about our programs. We have the silent auction that we normally have, and this time it will be done virtually. The silent auction is actually already open and will continue for the following week after the event.”

Benjamin said throughout the pandemic The Community Place never fully closed down. “Our Family Services Department – in particular – remained open providing emergency food and rental assistance and personal hygiene items and even some of the PPE that people needed and cleaning supplies, those kinds of things have continued throughout everything. We never closed a single day in that program. Other programs had to either suspend operations or go virtual and we’re starting to bring those back. Within a few weeks we expect to have the After School Program operating again, and things like our programs in the Developmental Disabilities Department. We can’t do group activities but we can do one-on-one work with some of the youth in those programs. So everything has been ramping up, just in a little bit different format whether it’s virtual or small individual settings now.”

Fundraising is essential to continue the array of programs offered by The Community Place. Benjamin said the easiest way to support ‘The Art of Giving’ is to go to the webpage – CommunityPlace.org – and then just click on the Events page and it will take you right to a link for ‘The Art of Giving.’ A special event page is set up there where you can register, you can look at the auction items, and learn some of the other details about the event.