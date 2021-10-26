Tense thriller brings Picasso to the stage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Out of Pocket, Inc. will present “A Picasso” at Rochester’s Multi-use Community Cultural Center from November 5-13.

David Munnell, who plays famed artist Pablo Picasso in the drama, discussed the Jeffrey Hatcher play Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“This is a story about Picasso, who lives in Paris during World War II – where he lived throughout the occupation by the Germans – and he is being interrogated by a female Nazi who is suspicious of some of his work, and what the political ramifications are,” said Munnell. “It’s alleged artwork that they are trying to prove is his. But there’s also another famous artwork. I don’t want to give too many spoilers here, but there’s sort of an ace in the hole that the Nazi has. They’re sort of looking to him to disavow some more famous work that is possibly viewed as a much more politically damning statement against the Nazi regime. So there are a couple of things going on here that the female interrogator is trying to figure out. One is – are these paintings that she has, are they his? And we find out what she wants to do with them. And there is this other major painting that she wants a statement from him about.”

Tracey Ulterino plays the Nazi interrogator in this battle of wits. “It’s like a really good tennis match except the stakes are life and death,” Munnell said. “Or a sword fight. At times it’s very intimidating. Sometimes it’s seductive. Sometimes it’s just outright funny. These two people are going toe-to-toe and they’re so evenly matched that the drama is totally compelling.”

For people looking for a great escape in the theatre, “A Picasso” is just the thing. “I think it’s such as wonderful time now that we can start to get back into the theatre because it’s so electric, that experience – that live experience,” noted Munnell. “For the audience to get out and have, to some degree, an escape that’s also filled with drama, emotion, and a real rollercoaster is terrific.”

Performance dates and times are as follows:

November 5th, 6th, 11th, 12th, and 13th at 7:30 p.m. and November 7th at 2:00 p.m.

Advanced tickets are $13 for students/seniors and $18 for adults. At-door tickets are $15 for students/seniors and $20 for adults.

To get your tickets for “A Picasso” and for the latest on COVID protocols, visit MuCCC.org.