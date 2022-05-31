ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Center for Teen Empowerment in Rochester is taking over Parcel 5 on Thursday, June 9 for its annual Community Luncheon.

The arrival time is 11:00 a.m. with the program set to begin at 12:00 p.m.

Marcus Cooper is the Program Coordinator for Teen Empowerment. He said Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise that this will be a first-of-its-kind event for TE.

“We’re doing something quite outside the box for us at TE this year. It will be at Parcel 5 as opposed to the Convention Center that we normally do. It will be an outdoor event so we’ll be having food vendors and some food trucks. Lots of community members will be there and it will just be a great event.”

Sarah Adams is one of the paid Youth Organizers for Teen Empowerment.

“Our main message as far as this luncheon goes is that – we talk about this in our group – we call it ‘The Eternal Village,'” she said. “That’s what the theme is this year because with COVID everything has been going downhill a lot it feels like but Teen Empowerment is doing what we can to bring that back and continue to hold everything together but that does take the village and we do need everybody to do what they can and sometimes that includes supporting — money-wise — so if you can buy a ticket to come to the luncheon I really encourage it and it would mean a lot to us. It’s going to be worth it. It’s definitely going to be something that you want to be there for so if you can, come through and support our village.”

Adams explained how TE Youth Organizers are working to create positive change in the community – especially for their peers.

“Just yesterday we got done canvassing with Citizens Action. All throughout the year, we’ve been doing different things. We had an event at the beginning for poverty on the Westside – and the Eastside was doing an event on mental health because we know that especially after COVID mental health is not where it should be and it needs to be put as a priority. That’s one thing Teen Empowerment has definitely been trying to do. We had a Job Fair to help encourage youth to look at all of their options because we know that college isn’t for everybody. There are other options so we really wanted to make sure our youth knew that and help get as many people jobs as we can. We lobbied in Albany for the ‘Solutions Not Suspensions’ bill passed. We recently were very involved with speaking at the School Board meetings to make sure the budget was valid and we got the food issue on the right track. There’s going to be more money put into food. We’ve just been doing everything we can to try to make Rochester a better community for the youth, especially after COVID and all of the gun violence that is going on.”

Ajamu and Ahlia Kitwana will serve as the hosts for “The Eternal Village” Teen Empowerment Community Luncheon. Among this year’s honorees:

Simeon Banister, Executive Vice President for The Community Foundation – Champion for Youth Leadership

Anthony Hall, Director of Pathways to Peace and Founder/CEO B.O.O.K.B.A.G.S Express – Peacemaker in Action

Dr. David Anderson, Founder of AKWAABA: The Heritage Associates and Professor at Nazareth College – Sankofa Ambassador

Cooper said of the trio, that they are, “really active members of the community who have done great things in regard to youth and the community at large.”

Individual tickets are $60, table/team of 10 is $800.

Get your tickets and more information for “The Eternal Village” Teen Empowerment Community Luncheon now online at TeenEmpowerment.org.