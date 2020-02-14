Teddi Dance for Love kicks off Friday night

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Preparations are underway for this year’s Teddi Dance for Love — a 24-hour dance marathon starting at 8 p.m. in the Wilson Athletic Center at St. John Fisher College.

Proceeds, as always, will benefit Camp Good Days and Special Times.

This year, Allivea Maxon-Rife will be remembered — the 6-year-old lost her battle with cancer this week. Last fall, she was a cheerleader at the Teddi Bowl and before that, a cheerleader at the Courage Bowl.

Her smile and spirit will never be forgotten.

“She meant so much not only to the Teddi Dance for Love, but also the Fisher community,” Vice Chair of Teddi Dance for Love Emily Trotman said. “A lot of us are going to be dancing for her tonight, with her in our minds. She was just amazing and we’ll have her in our minds tonight and throughout the entire 24 hours.”

This is the 38th year of the Teddi Dance for Love. Through the years, Fisher students have helped raise over a million dollars for the programs at Camp Good Days — which are offered free of charge.

The dance is open to the public and more information can be found here.