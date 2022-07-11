ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — See the Genesee River from a different point of view this Sunday during this summer’s second guided paddle tour down the waterway.

Held by Genesee RiverWatch and the Genesee Waterways Center, paddlers 10 and up are welcome to explore the “wilderness in a city” on the upcoming tour starting and ending on Petten Street’s dock.

Throughout the tour paddlers will be taken in kayaks upstream into a relatively untouched area between Turning Point and Lower Falls. Along the way, paddlers will be taught about the dredging process to remove waste from the river bottom. Attendees will also learn about Rochester’s history as a coal and wheat port, as well as the Genesee’s role in the Underground Railroad.

Those looking to participate can do so for $25. Pre-registration is required, and can be completed online.

The necessary equipment will be provided. Attendees have the option between single and double kayaks.

The Petten Street dock is ADA-compliant and located off of Lake Avenue. Paddlers will push off Sunday at 10 a.m. and return at around 1 p.m.

The full list of dates is as follows: