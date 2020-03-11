Sutherland students present ‘Pippin’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pittsford Sutherland High School Theatre Arts students will present “Pippin” March 12-14.

Director Brian Bohrer, Sutherland senior Sydney Higgins, and Sutherland junior Gabriel Pierce discussed the musical production Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“We chose this show earlier in the school year because there’s much dancing, there’s great singing, and there’s fantastic acting,” said Bohrer. “It’s an opportunity for the kids to shine and show quite a bit of their own personality because it’s outside the box of regular theater.”

Higgins will play the grandmother Berthe. “She kind of helps Pippin – Gabe – see the light side of life,” she said. “So one of my parts is I get to be lifted up on a trapeze and do a little act. It’s very fun. I think in general, the theater is a way, at least for me – for all of us – to come together and become more of a family.”

Pierce will play Pippin. “He is very timid at times because, throughout the show, he’s trying to find his grand purpose in life,” he said. “He doesn’t know where to turn next, so he turns to everyone else around him, like his grandmother, and jump through as many hoops as possible to find that purpose that he’s looking for.”

Higgins hopes the message resonates with audiences. “I hope they see how much we want to show them the real purpose of the story and that is that some lives are meant to be extraordinary.”

For tickets to see “Pippin” at Pittsford Sutherland High School call (585) 267-1114 or visit pittsfordschools.org/shsmusical.