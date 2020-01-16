Susan B. Anthony’s 200th birthday celebration

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Thursday, the City of Rochester and the Susan B. Anthony House will announce its 200th birthday celebration.

The National Susan B. Anthony Museum and House will announce its year long celebration to honor 200 years of Susan B. Anthony.

The celebration is also for the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment — which gave woman the right to vote.

At the event, the city will announce a number of events that will take place throughout the Rochester Community over the next year.