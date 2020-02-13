Susan B. Anthony celebration at Riverside Convention Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This Saturday would have been Susan B. Anthony’s 200th birthday and hundreds are already celebrating.

Anthony called Rochester home and was a national figure in the women’s rights movement. The City and the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House held a birthday party with about 12,000 people in attendance.

“I don’t think it’s her birthday as much as her work,” Victoria Brzustowicz of the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House said. “Her work was so profound we need to continue the work for things that she symbolizes, human rights, women’s rights, and equality for all.”

This year also marks the 75th anniversary of the Susan B. Anthony Museum — Anthony’s home for 40 years.