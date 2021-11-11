Support local veterans at the Amerks game this Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester American will host their annual Military Salute Night at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester this Saturday, November 13 with a 6:05 face-off against the Cleveland Monsters.

Proceeds from the jersey auction that evening will go directly to Rochester’s Veterans Outreach Center supporting military veterans and their families.

Amerks Host Suzie Cool and VOC Executive Director Laura Stradley discussed the event Thursday during News 8 at Noon.

“This is one of our favorite nights of the season,” said Cool. “The night is in partnership with the Veterans Outreach Center and we’re going to be wearing military-themed jerseys as always. This year specifically the jerseys are inspired by the Air Force. They’re pretty cool looking and we’re auctioning these off as well. They’re available on a platform called Dash and that is going to be live through the second intermission of Saturday’s game. All of the proceeds go to the VOC. On top of that, any military personnel – retired or active – get a complimentary ticket to the game. So if you come over to the Blue Cross Arena you can pick that up or you can go to the VOC to pick that up as well.”

Stradley said the partnership with the Rochester Americans has been a special one for the Veterans Outreach Center. “We look forward to it every year. It’s such a great opportunity to connect with the community and to show everyone who comes to the Amerks game how truly supportive Rochester and our surrounding towns are of our military men and women.”

The jersey auction proceeds will help make a difference in the lives of countless veterans. “Every year here at Veterans Outreach Center we serve thousands of veterans and we help them get back into meaningful civilian employment,” Stradley explained. “We help veterans with wellness services including things like crisis intervention, peer support, behavioral health services, and suicide awareness and prevention programming. We also have a number of housing programs to ensure that veterans have a place to live and if they happen to be homeless, God forbid, then we’ve got shelters to support them with that too. So when the Amerks are so generous and so willing to partner with us and support our programs it means that we can deliver these services all year long and we’re so appreciative for that.”

For more information about the Amerks Military Salute Night visit Amerks.com/schedule/militarysalute.