Summer Ukraine Festival pops up on Winter day

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — St. Josaphat’s Ukrainian Church in Irondequoit served hundreds of meals on Sunday.

Every summer, the Ukrainian congregation throws a popular festival, featuring great food and as a fundraiser for one Sunday in the winter, volunteers serve up the same great dishes.

“Cabbage rolls, perogis, festival sausage, kopusta — which is a blend of sweet and sour cabbage — sauteed onions, sweets available for purchase,” Church chef and volunteer George Hanushevsky said.

“And we have the festival favorite, borscht or beet soup.”

The church will be hosting another event this summer. The St. Josephat’s Ukrainian festival is now it its 47th year.