ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday marks the return of the 27th Rochester Summer Soul Music Festival.

The two-day event is at Parcel 5 featuring great R&B and hip-hop acts.

Some of the headliners include Troop, Big Daddy Kane, Yo-Yo, and SILK.

Also performing tonight is Grammy nominated and award-winning saxophonist Jimmie Highsmith Jr.

“The audience is amazing and the support I’ve gotten here over the many years I’ve been here. I can’t find words to describe that love,” Highsmith said. “This is going to be an incredible festival.”

Tickets start at $25.

For more information, visit the Rochester Summer Soul Music Festival.