ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In preparation for its expansion, the Strong National Museum of Play will be closed for a few days towards the end of June.

According to a statement, the museum will be closed from June 19 to June 29 so the museum will prepare for accepting guests in the new atrium, test traffic and exhibits, change the signs in the building, and refresh parts of the museum.

The museum’s 90,000-square-foot, two-story expansion will include admissions, a new food court, new exhibits, and a new area to house the World Video Game Hall of Fame. There will also be a new bus loop with a new entrance.

The grand opening for the museum’s new expansion will be held on Friday, June 30.