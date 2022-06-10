ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Strong National Museum of Play will offer free general admission and parking on Saturday, June 18.

The free admission offer is in conjunction with the City of Rochester’s Juneteenth Celebration at the adjacent Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.

Officials say from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 18 at the museum, guests can enjoy performances and activities promoting and cultivating the knowledge and appreciation of Black history and culture:

Listen to stories—including some about the earliest celebrants of Juneteenth—by the Blackstorytelling League of Rochester at 11 a.m.

Be inspired by the Garth Fagan Student Ensemble at noon

Meet local writer Nykki Matthews, author of The Truth About Me, at 12:30 p.m.

Celebrate with performances of African drums and dance by Womba Africa at 1 p.m.

Sing along with Miss Sweet Potato Pie and the Soul Food Babies at 2 p.m.

Be inspired by local, Black-owned businesses, such as Hive Creative Works, Boundless Connections, Conkey Cruisers, and Sugary Delights

Discover the ways Black history has contributed to the history of play with a special artifact tour

All activities are included with free general admission, but museum officials say Dancing Wings Butterfly Garden and Skyline Climb tickets are not included with the free admission offer. Registration in advance is recommended. Prospective guests can book tickets for these activities online now.