ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday, The Strong Museum of Play unveiled its inductees in this year’s World Video Game Hall of Fame.

The class of 2023 — Barbie Fashion Designer, Computer Space, The Last of Us, and Wii Sports — were the four winners of a power-packed class.

Though the World Video Game Hall of Fame will have a new home later this year, The Strong’s 90,000 sq. ft. expansion, the museum is taking the opportunity to celebrate, hosting the “World Video Game Hall of Fame Celebration.”

The celebration is included with admission to The Strong, and it runs 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Activities included:

A life-size Mario level

creating your own 8-bit Space Invader alien

build your very own creation with Minecraft blocks

“This is a chance for the littlest of kids and the biggest gaming fans to come together to honor the influence of video games—and have some fun, too,” said a spokesperson for The Strong in an email to News 8.

