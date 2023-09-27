ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Strong National Museum of Play will be introducing “Fall Fridays” with a new offer!

On every Friday through the end of 2023, guests will only have to pay half of the price of admission. This offer will be from 4-9 p.m. each Friday.

The first day of this offer will be Friday, September 29, however, the museum reminds guests that it will be closed on October 20 due to the Play Ball fundraiser.

Guests may be allowed to use this offer to check out the museum’s new expansion, which opened last June and features a giant Donkey Kong arcade cabinet, an exhibit on the history of video games, and a Hasbro Game Park.

More information about this offer and the museum itself can be found on their website.