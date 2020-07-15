Strong Museum launches program to support social, emotional health of children during pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Strong National Museum of Play is launching a new program to help children who have missed social and emotional learning opportunities that come from school, camps and other activities.

The museum teamed up with Generation Two — an organization who promotes social and emotional strength for all children — to build a program that brings support to the children and parents as they stay home and practice social distancing.

“During the pandemic, children, and parents had to adapt quickly to home learning. Everyone is doing the best they can, but it’s impossible to replicate the social bonds, and extra support young children are used to receiving from teachers, counselors, social workers, and G2 buddies,” G2 Executive Director Ashley Cross said in a statement. “We developed the Please Play Campaign to help address a need many local families are feeling right now.”

The Please Play Campaign will connect children and families with resources to strengthen interpersonal connections and build social-emotional strength through child-directed play. The Strong National Museum of Play will helping to create video, written content, and webinar events for the campaign.

The Please Play Campaign’s online resources are now available to everyone at PleasePlay.org free of charge. On the site, parents will find: