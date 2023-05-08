ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Strong Museum of Play is continuing the work on its expansion project, which will include a Hasbro Game Park.

The Scottie Dog game piece from Hasbro’s board game Monopoly will be the biggest attraction at the game park.

The museum says that the unveiling of the Scottie Dog will be in June — close to the opening date of the museum’s expansion. The full expansion is set to open on June 30.

In addition to the Scottie Dog, there will be a 7-foot-tall hotel statue and a 9.5-foot-long car statue — both of which are also from Monopoly.

The Strong Museum announced that they will be closing towards the end of June to prepare for the grand opening of the museum’s expansion. The expansion will include new admissions, a food court, exhibits, and a new area for the World Video Game Hall of Fame.