ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Strong National Museum of Play is extending its hours for the upcoming week to coincide with winter break for many students in the area.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day — except Sundays when it will close at 4 p.m.

It will also be celebrating Black History Month by offering a virtual discussion on Black toys and toymakers on February 26.

More information can be found here.